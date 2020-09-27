Copper rises for 2nd session on China demand, U.S. stimulus hopes

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - London copper on Monday rose
for a second straight session on expectations of strong demand
from top importer China and a U.S. stimulus in the works.
Chinese stocks drove Asian markets higher, though sentiment
was still cautious ahead of a U.S. Presidential debate and as a
spike in new coronavirus cases undermined global economic
recovery hopes.
"China's manufacturing is expected to pick up this month and
our estimate is that the growth in infrastructure sector will
remain strong for rest of the year, driving demand for
industrial metals and iron ore," said Vivek Dhar, a commodities
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Melbourne.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6% to $6,584.50 a tonne, as of 0344 GMT and the
most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
added 0.7% to 50,910 yuan ($7,464.48) a tonne.
* In August, data showed industrial output in China, the
world's top consumer of metals, accelerated the most in eight
months.
* Democrats in the House of Representatives are working on a
$2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
* Still, a higher U.S. dollar, which makes greenback-priced
commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies,
could weigh on prices.
* The dollar hovered near a two-month peak against a basket
of currencies on Monday as investors look to a barrage of
upcoming economic data and political developments in the United
States before making any fresh bets on the U.S. currency.
* Zambia will remove import duty on copper ores and
concentrates to encourage local processing, Finance Minister
Bwalya Ng'andu said in a budget speech delivered in parliament
on Friday.
* Africa's second largest copper producer saw its export
earnings from the metal in the first half of the year fall 14.8%
to $2.3 billion due to a drop in prices, he added.
($1 = 6.8203 yuan)
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)