  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
Copper rises on global economic recovery hopes

04/19/2021 | 12:28am EDT
HANOI, April 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday on hopes of a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic against the backdrop of accelerating vaccine roll-outs and more countries emerging from lockdowns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $9,251 a tonne by 0401 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.2% to 68,680 yuan ($10,526.15) a tonne.

Governments of major economies have so far signalled stable policy outlook to nurture their recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, while more people are getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> fell for the second straight session, albeit only slightly, while the premium of cash copper over the three-month contract <CMCU0-3> rose to $16 a tonne, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

However, stockpiles of copper in ShFE warehouses <CU-STX-SGH> continued to rise, hitting their 11-month high of 202,464 tonnes at the end of last week, while Yangshan premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> was hovering near a five-month low at $50 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Nickel prices fell 1.5% to $16,125 a tonne on the LME and were down 1.6% to 120,970 yuan a tonne on ShFE . A trader said expected rising ore supply from the Philippines where the rainy season just ended will pressure prices in the coming months.

* LME aluminium rose 0.6% to $2,328 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.3% to $2,865.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium fell 0.4% to 18,140 yuan a tonne and tin climbed 1.1% to 184,690 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday ($1 = 6.5247 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
