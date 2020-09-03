Copper rises on low stocks, solid Chinese demand

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices gained on Friday as low inventories in exchange warehouses, disrupted ore supplies and solid economic recovery in top consumer China lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.7% to $6,610 a tonne by 0331 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8% to 51,500 yuan ($7,526.38) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

Data this week showed solid growth in China's manufacturing and services sectors, boosting hopes that the world's second biggest economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"China's economic activity, particularly in the construction sector, remains strong, alongside the broader recovery in economic activity globally. We still believe copper inventories have room to tighten further through mid-October," Fitch Solutions said in a report.

Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> dropped to their lowest in nearly 15 years, while ore supplies from the top producing region of South America have been disrupted.

"Although ore output is currently recovering, absolute growth remains lower on a year-on-year basis and we forecast ore production in Chile and Peru to decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus," Fitch added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Net long positioning of investment funds and other financial institutions on LME copper were at record highs, exchange data published since 2018 showed, indicating bullish sentiment for LME copper contracts.

* "Speculative positions on the LME copper market are reaching elevated levels, which could limit the upside impetus going forward," Fitch Solutions said.

* LME nickel rose 0.4% to $15,150 a tonne, zinc declined 0.6% to $2,498.50 a tonne. ShFE nickel dropped 2.1% to 119,320 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc decreased 1.8% to 19,865 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.8426 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)