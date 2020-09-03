Copper rises on low stocks, solid Chinese demand

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices gained on Friday as low
inventories in exchange warehouses, disrupted ore supplies and
solid economic recovery in top consumer China lent support.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.7% to $6,610 a tonne by 0331 GMT, while the
most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 0.8% to 51,500 yuan ($7,526.38) a tonne,
tracking overnight losses in London.
Data this week showed solid growth in China's manufacturing
and services sectors, boosting hopes that the world's second
biggest economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"China's economic activity, particularly in the construction
sector, remains strong, alongside the broader recovery in
economic activity globally. We still believe copper inventories
have room to tighten further through mid-October," Fitch
Solutions said in a report.
Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL>
dropped to their lowest in nearly 15 years, while ore supplies
from the top producing region of South America have been
disrupted.
"Although ore output is currently recovering, absolute
growth remains lower on a year-on-year basis and we forecast ore
production in Chile and Peru to decline in 2020 due to the
coronavirus," Fitch added.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Net long positioning of investment funds and other
financial institutions on LME copper were at record highs,
exchange data published since 2018 showed, indicating bullish
sentiment for LME copper contracts.
* "Speculative positions on the LME copper market are
reaching elevated levels, which could limit the upside impetus
going forward," Fitch Solutions said.
* LME nickel rose 0.4% to $15,150 a tonne, zinc
declined 0.6% to $2,498.50 a tonne. ShFE nickel
dropped 2.1% to 119,320 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc
decreased 1.8% to 19,865 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.8426 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)