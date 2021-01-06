Copper rises on prospects of more U.S. policy support

HANOI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Thursday, as investors hoped for further stimulus measures from the United States after Democrats won control of the crucial Senate chamber.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $8,092.50 a tonne by 0223 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.9% to 59,320 yuan ($9,182.24) a tonne.

Democrats on Wednesday completed a sweep of the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and Democrats usually favour bigger stimulus bills.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel hit its highest since September 2019 at $17,995 a tonne and ShFE nickel rose 2.2% to 132,400 yuan a tonne, as extended riots in New Caledonia, the world's fourth-largest producer of the metal, threatened supplies.

* LME zinc increased 1% to $2,887.50 a tonne and ShFE zinc advanced 1.9% to 21,655 yuan a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks perked up as investors remained confident that violence in Washington would not disrupt a legitimate transition to a new presidency or derail political support for a U.S. economic recovery.

