Sept 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a major Chinese property firm was able to extend its debt payments, relieving pressure in a the sector that accounts for a large share of metals demand.

Country Garden, the largest private property developer in top copper consumer China, won an approval from its creditors to extend repayments on six onshore bonds by three years, two sources familiar with the matter said, sending its shares up as much as 10%.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1% to $8,414 per metric ton by 0328 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1% to 69,360 yuan ($9,517.80) per ton.

Copper and other metals prices have been weighed down by debt issue in the vast Chinese property sector, and Chinese authorities have been releasing measures to boost activities in real estate in an effort to revive its economic growth.

A weaker dollar, stronger yuan and better-than-expected Chinese loans data also helped with metals, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,209.50 a ton, zinc advanced 0.2% to $2,514.50, nickel fell 0.3% to $20,430, lead declined 0.5% to $2,238.50, tin eased 0.1% to $25,790.

SHFE aluminium rose 1.1% to 19,285 yuan a ton, nickel was almost unchanged at 166,110 yuan, lead increased 0.5% to 17,070 yuan and tin was up 0.5% at 217,860 yuan.

SHFE zinc climbed as much as 2.6% to 21,830 yuan a ton, the highest since April 4, on expectation of better demand from the property sector following the Country Garden news.

($1 = 7.2874 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)