LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
Summary 
Summary

Copper set for 7th straight monthly gain after solid U.S. growth

10/30/2020 | 12:18am EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Friday, on track for its seventh straight monthly gain, after the world's largest economy — the United States — reported strong economic growth and lifted sentiment.

The United States grew at a historic pace in the third quarter as the government injected more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic relief which fuelled consumer spending.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $6,776 a tonne by 0338 GMT and was up 1.5% for the month. The contract had also hit a more than two-year high earlier this month.

However, gains on Friday were capped by demand worries due to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States, and consumption in top user China not picking up strongly from a summer lull.

"Temporarily, (the upbeat U.S. data) will help offset those worries (about virus). It's going to be max bullish (if) the Democrats take (control of) the White House and Senate. So, it's going to be just a few more days of jitters," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% at 51,400 yuan ($7,668.32) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $1,815 a tonne and zinc advanced 0.5% to $2,543 a tonne. ShFE nickel dropped 2.2% to 118,760 yuan a tonne and ShFE aluminium rose 0.7% to 14,455 yuan a tonne.

* The discount of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract <CMAL0-3> was at its smallest since December 2019 at $5.25 a tonne, indicating fewer nearby supplies, as LME stocks <MALSTX-TOTAL> hit near a two-week low of 1.46 million tonnes.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.7029 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Uttaresh.V)


