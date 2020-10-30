Copper set for 7th straight monthly gain after solid U.S. growth

Oct 30 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Friday, on track
for its seventh straight monthly gain, after the world's largest
economy — the United States — reported strong economic growth
and lifted sentiment.
The United States grew at a historic pace in the third
quarter as the government injected more than $3 trillion worth
of pandemic relief which fuelled consumer spending.
Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.7% to $6,776 a tonne by 0338 GMT and was up 1.5% for the
month. The contract had also hit a more than two-year high
earlier this month.
However, gains on Friday were capped by demand worries due
to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States,
and consumption in top user China not picking up strongly from a
summer lull.
"Temporarily, (the upbeat U.S. data) will help offset those
worries (about virus). It's going to be max bullish (if) the
Democrats take (control of) the White House and Senate. So, it's
going to be just a few more days of jitters," said a
Singapore-based metals trader.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% at 51,400 yuan
($7,668.32) a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $1,815 a tonne and zinc
advanced 0.5% to $2,543 a tonne. ShFE nickel
dropped 2.2% to 118,760 yuan a tonne and ShFE aluminium
rose 0.7% to 14,455 yuan a tonne.
* The discount of LME cash aluminium over the three-month
contract <CMAL0-3> was at its smallest since December 2019 at
$5.25 a tonne, indicating fewer nearby supplies, as LME stocks
<MALSTX-TOTAL> hit near a two-week low of 1.46 million tonnes.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.7029 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and
Uttaresh.V)