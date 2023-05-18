BANGALORE, May 18 (Reuters) -

London copper slipped on Thursday after rebounding from 5-1/2-month lows in the previous session as demand concerns from top consumer China coupled with burgeoning inventories overshadowed optimism about a deal to extend the U.S. debt ceiling.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.4% to $8,270 by 0603 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Nov. 30 at $8,088.50 a tonne on Wednesday but ending over 2% higher.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 2% to 65,620 yuan ($9,493.50) a tonne.

"Copper is used by financial players as a risk on/off product as well... So it got a bid together with U.S. equities last night after news broke that Biden is about to achieve getting the debt ceiling raised," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

U.S. President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday expressed optimism over reaching a deal to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Biden will continue talks with congressional leaders on the nation's debt limit later this week, aiming to avoid a default that if breached could push the U.S. economy into a recession.

The dollar strengthened in response, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive.

In top metals consumer China, industrial output and retail sales grew slower than expected last month, reinforcing concerns of a spillover into the wider global economy and a drop in demand for industrial metals.

Copper prices are down nearly 15% from a seven-month high of $9,550.50 a tonne hit in January and broke below its 200-day-moving average on May 11, indicating a bearish sign.

Copper inventories in the LME are on the rise, the trader said, adding that the physical demand is weak.

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> have climbed to their highest levels since early January.

In other metals, LME aluminium lost 0.2% to $2,290.50 a tonne, nickel fell 0.9% to $21,155, zinc gained 0.1% to $2,525, tin added 0.2% to $24,855, while lead eased 0.1% to $2,052.50.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)