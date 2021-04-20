Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Copper slips as virus resurgence dampens risk appetite

04/20/2021 | 11:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 21 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday on concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some major economies, such as India and Japan, will slow global economic recovery and dampen metals demand, although a weak U.S. dollar limited losses.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $9,340 a tonne by 0310 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.7% to 68,870 yuan ($10,597.34) a tonne.

The dollar hovered just above a seven-week low versus its major rivals, with subdued U.S. bond yields reducing the currency's yield appeal.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Peru's presidential front-runner has proposed nationalising mining and redrafting the Andean country's Constitution, raising risks to mining investment in the world's no. 2 copper producer that could put upward pressure on prices of the red metal.

* The World Bank expects global commodity prices to stay firm around current levels this year after recovering in the first quarter buoyed by strong economic growth.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday as concern about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK CPI YY March

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS

($1 = 6.4988 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.4958 Delayed Quote.0.02%
All news about LME COPPER CASH
04/20Copper slips as virus resurgence dampens risk appetite
RE
04/20REDBANK COPPER  : Appoints New Non-Executive Chairman
MT
04/20BHP Expects Chile Copper Mines Will Face Mounting Challenges -- Commodity Com..
DJ
04/20BHP Raises Fiscal Year Copper Guidance, 3Q Iron-Ore Output Down -- Update
DJ
04/20BHP 3Q Iron-Ore Output Down, Raises Annual Copper Guidance
DJ
04/20WORLD COPPER  : to Acquire Cardero's Zonia Copper Oxide Project
MT
04/20Vizsla Silver to Spin Out Copper Assets in British Columbia into Standalone C..
MT
04/20Copper price boost? Peru's socialist swerve worries miners
RE
04/20XANADU MINES  : Uncovers Copper Sulfides at Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia
MT
04/20Copper rises back towards 10-year high on weaker dollar
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ