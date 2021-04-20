Copper slips as virus resurgence dampens risk appetite

April 21 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday on concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some major economies, such as India and Japan, will slow global economic recovery and dampen metals demand, although a weak U.S. dollar limited losses.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $9,340 a tonne by 0310 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.7% to 68,870 yuan ($10,597.34) a tonne.

The dollar hovered just above a seven-week low versus its major rivals, with subdued U.S. bond yields reducing the currency's yield appeal.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Peru's presidential front-runner has proposed nationalising mining and redrafting the Andean country's Constitution, raising risks to mining investment in the world's no. 2 copper producer that could put upward pressure on prices of the red metal.

* The World Bank expects global commodity prices to stay firm around current levels this year after recovering in the first quarter buoyed by strong economic growth.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday as concern about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK CPI YY March

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS

($1 = 6.4988 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)