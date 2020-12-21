Copper slips below $8,000 after sharp rally, firm dollar weighs

HANOI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - London copper dipped on Monday
from a key $8,000 per tonne level, after a seven-week rally, as
a stronger dollar dented the appeal of the greenback-priced LME
metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.6% to $7,950 a tonne by 0458 GMT. It has climbed 81.6% from
March lows and surpassed $8,000 for the first time since
February 2013 in the previous session.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 59,110 yuan
($9,024.70) a tonne, slipping from its highest since September
2011 of 59,640 yuan hit in the overnight session.
Metals were also under pressure as the greenback
climbed against major peers amid tightening COVID-19 lockdowns
globally.
A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced LME metals more
expensive and therefore less appealing to potential buyers
holding other currencies.
"Risk assets sell-off is supposed to continue for a bit as
the bull rally is over-stretched here," said a Singapore-based
metals trader.
"But liquidity support is there, so we can definitely go
higher still," said the trader, referring to continued
injections from global central banks.
Metals were also kept from further losses by news that the
United States was inching closer to a stimulus bill to support
the world's largest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium fell 0.8% to $2,040 a tonne and lead
dropped 1.7% to $2,004 a tonne. ShFE aluminium
declined 2.1% to 16,325 yuan a tonne and lead shed 2.3%
to 14,490 yuan a tonne.
* Lead inventories surged last week, with LME stockpiles
<MPBSTX-TOTAL> rising to the highest since Oct. 9 at 131,950
tonnes while ShFE stocks <PB-STX-SGH> jumped to their highest
since July 2017 at 52,173 tonnes.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.5498 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)