Copper slips on virus surge, weak dollar limits losses

April 21 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday following
concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some major
economies, such as India and Japan, will slow global economic
recovery and dampen metals demand, although a weak U.S. dollar
limited losses.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.1% at $9,314.50 tonne by 0455 GMT, while the most-traded
June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dropped 0.8% to 68,790 yuan ($10,584.87) a tonne.
"Copper gave up some of the recent gains amid the broader
decline in risk appetite," said ANZ senior commodity strategist
Daniel Hynes. "Concern continues to mount over rising cases of
COVID-19 in Asia."
Copper touched $9,483 a tonne in the previous session, its
highest since Feb. 25, supported by strong demand and tight
supply.
Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for
Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surged, while India
has been hit by another wave of infections that has overwhelmed
hospitals in major cities.
The weak dollar, which hovered just above a
seven-week low versus its major rivals, lent some support to
base metals. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals more
attractive to holders of other currencies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,322 a tonne, zinc
slipped 0.3% to $2,805 a tonne, while nickel
gained 0.2% to $16,070 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium dropped 0.6% to 18,030 yuan a
tonne, nickel fell 0.6% to 120,380 yuan a tonne, while
zinc slumped 1.7% to 21,420 yuan a tonne.
* Peru's presidential front-runner has proposed
nationalising mining and redrafting the Andean country's
Constitution, raising risks to mining investment in the world's
no. 2 copper producer that could put upward pressure on prices
of the red metal.
($1 = 6.4989 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Uttaresh.V
and Shounak Dasgupta)