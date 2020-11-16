Copper soars to near 2-1/2-year high on robust China demand

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rose on Monday, with
copper prices hitting 29-month highs and aluminium scaling a
fresh 20-month peak, on optimism around demand in top metals
consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
jumped 2.6% to $7,161.50 a tonne by 0708 GMT, after touching
$7,179 earlier in the session, its highest since June 14, 2018.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed 3.2% higher at 53,640 yuan ($8,156.19)
a tonne, after hitting 53,800 yuan earlier in the day, its
highest since June 15, 2018.
China's industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected
pace in October, mirroring strong metals consumption in the
world's second-largest economy.
Copper and aluminium were also supported by last week's data
showing declines in inventories in warehouses monitored by the
Shanghai exchange, analysts said.
London aluminium rose as much as 0.7% to $1,945 a
tonne, its strongest since March 20, 2019. Shanghai aluminium
climbed to a three-year peak at 15,585 yuan a tonne,
before ending down 0.3% at 15,390 yuan.
"The relative strength between the two markets saw the
aluminium arbitrage briefly turn positive for China to import,"
commodity strategists at ING said in a note.
"This could suggest that the strong imports we have seen
since (the second quarter) may repeat themselves in November if
traders have seized this opportunity."
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's aluminium output in October rose 9.7% from a year
earlier to a record high.
* In London, nickel rose 1.5% to $16,130 a tonne,
zinc jumped 1.2% to $2,661.50, while lead
gained 0.6% to $1,904.50 and tin advanced 1.3% to
$18,640.
* In Shanghai, nickel climbed 0.9%, zinc
added 1.6% and tin advanced 2%, while lead
slipped 0.4%.
* For the top stories in metals, click or
($1 = 6.5766 yuan)
