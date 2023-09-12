Critical Mineral Resources PLC - exploration and development company focused on clean energy commodities - Provides its first operational update since acquiring its Moroccan subsidiary, Atlantic Research Minerals in June. During July and August, the company staked four research permits, with one, the Ighrem permit, kept following a fieldwork assessment. The Ighrem permit is 16km squared and contains high grade manganese and barite mineralisation and is also prospective for copper and silver. Alongside the incubator portfolio, the company is targeting more advanced projects for earn-in, joint venture or acquisition. Says it has entered into binding heads of terms on the Anzar Project, a high grade copper-silver project in central Morocco.

On Monday, the firm said the offices of its Moroccan subsidiary Atlantic Research Minerals are located "some distance" from the recent earthquake zone, are not directly impacted and that all employees are safe. Says it will be supporting and contributing to the relief efforts.

AFP reported that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Atlas mountains late Friday south-west of Marrakesh, killing at least 2,681 people and injuring over 2,500, citing the latest official figures.

Current stock price: 2.875 pence

12-month change: up 11%

