Doubts about China demand weigh on copper

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Monday as
manufacturing data from top consumer China raised the prospect
of slowing demand growth and a higher dollar prompted funds to
cut bets on higher prices, but losses were capped by
historically low stocks.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.7% at $7,798 a tonne at 1117 GMT. Prices of the
industrial metal have fallen more than 5% since hitting an
eight-year high of $8,238 last month.
"There was a fair amount of profit taking on long positions
earlier, the dollar is going up and doubts about Chinese demand
are creeping in," a metals trader said.
"But the plus is inventories."
MANUFACTURING: China's factory activity grew at the slowest
pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of domestic
coronavirus infections.
Data next week on Chinese imports and exports will be
closely watched for clues to demand prospects for base metals.
China's central bank on Friday dismissed rumours it had
raised the interest rate on its standing loan facility, easing
worries about tighter credit and providing some support.
DOLLAR: A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated
metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which
could weigh on demand and prices.
INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses at
74,275 tonnes <MCUSTX-TOTAL> are close to the 15-year trough
seen last September. Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for
delivery - at 33% suggest more metal is due to leave.
Worries about copper availability on the LME market has
created a premium for the cash over the three-month contract,
currently at $6 a tonne.
TIN: Stocks of tin <CMSNSTX-TOTAL> in LME registered
warehouses at 820 tonnes are fast approaching the levels seen in
May 2019, which were the lowest on record.
The premium for the cash over the three-month tin contract
is above $400 a tonne.
Three-month tin was last up 0.1% at $22,800.
OTHER METALS: Aluminium climbed 0.4% to $1,986 a
tonne, zinc was down 0.3% at $2,572, lead added
0.6% to $2,037 and nickel gained 1.2% to $17,890.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)