East Star Resources PLC - exploring for copper and gold in Kazakhstan - On Friday, reports a pretax loss of GBP260,000 in the six months ended June 30, compared to a loss of GBP2.1 million in the six months ended May 31, 2022. Says the first half of 2023 has seen "intense" operational activity. Awaiting assays from drilling at Verkhuba copper deposit. Says understanding and advancing the opportunity at Verkhuba is "number one priority" in the coming months.

Current stock price: 1.41 pence

12-month change: down 70%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

