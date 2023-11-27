East Star Resources PLC - London-based Kazakhstan-focused gold and copper exploration and development company - Says sampling at the Talovskoye prospect on the Rudny Altai volcanic massive sulphide belt in Kazakhstan has identified high grade copper-silver mineralisation, about 17 kilometres from the Nikolovskoye processing plant. Samples include 6.3% and 8.4% of copper. Says further exploration will take place on the target, with drilling schedules for 2024. Chief Executive Officer Alex Walker said: "The Talovskoye copper/silver prospect is shaping up to be another very interesting target within our volcanic massive sulphide portfolio. The detailed mapping undertaken this year has informed our geological understanding and strengthened our view that this is a prospect we should be drilling at the nearest opportunity."

Current stock price: 1.44 pence, up 20%

12-month change: down 51%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

