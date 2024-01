Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday its 2023 annual production was down 9% from a year ago and it is conserving capital, lowering costs and strengthening its financial position.

The company plans to reduce its workforce to below 1,000 workers from about 1,400 workers at the Panama mine, depending on environmental stewardship programs. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)