--Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals is in talks to sell a stake in its Zambian copper mines to China's state-owned Jiangxi Copper, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

--The person is cited as saying details are yet to be finalized and it isn't clear whether the latest discussions would lead to a transaction, according to Reuters.

--Jiangxi, First Quantum's top shareholder, could end up buying either the wholly-owned Sentinel mine or majority-owned Kansanshi mine or a stake in one of them, Reuters says.

--Reuters reports that a First Quantum spokesperson declined to comment on the talks.

Full article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/first-quantum-talks-with-jiangxi-copper-sale-stake-zambian-mines-source-2024-01-04/

