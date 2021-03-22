Funds take the money and run as copper rally stalls: Andy Home

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* CME copper and money manager positioning: https://tmsnrt.rs/3sa7KkN
LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Funds have slashed their
collective bullish bets on higher copper prices as the sizzling
rally shows signs of stalling.
London Metal Exchange (LME) copper hit a near-decade high of
$9,617 per tonne last month, at which stage the price had more
than doubled from its March 2020 lows.
However, copper has subsequently churned sideways in often
volatile and low-liquidity conditions, LME three-month metal
currently trading around the $9,100 level.
Many of those who got in early on the rally have evidently
decided to book some profits, with fund long positioning on the
CME copper contract falling sharply this month.
Investors have been drawn to other markets, particularly a
resurgent energy sector, but the outflow of funds also reflects
wariness about the potential for a major correction as the
market's short-term optics start to look a bit less bullish.
TAKE THE MONEY
As of last Tuesday money managers were collectively net long
of the CME copper contract to the tune of 44,570
contracts.
The collective bull bet has almost halved in the space of a
month from a Feb. 14 high of 87,671 contracts and is now back at
levels last seen in July last year, when the copper rally was in
its infancy.
The shift in money manager positioning has been mainly down
to a reduction in outright long positions from February's
three-year high of 118,463 contracts to a current 78,448.
Outright short positions have edged only marginally higher
over the same time-frame, suggesting few are yet bold enough to
take a fully contrarian stance to copper's bull narrative.
The CME contract is heavily populated with black-box funds
tracking price momentum, so it's no surprise to see some exiting
as the price action becomes more ambiguous.
But the scale of the reduction suggests that technical
signals are not the only driver.
So too with LME broker Marex Spectron's assessment that
speculative length in the LME contract has collapsed from 62% of
open interest at the end of February to around 36%.
Marex has highlighted for several weeks the rotation of
investment money out of metals into other sectors, energy in
particular.
But copper hasn't been helped by shifts in its own micro
dynamics, particularly the recent build in visible stocks.
CHANGING OPTICS
Everyone still likes copper's longer-term bull narrative,
centred on constrained supply and rising demand from
decarbonisation.
But short-term optics, particularly on the London market,
look less bullish than a few weeks ago.
LME inventories have been rising from the extremely low
levels seen in the first two months of the year.
Registered inventory totalled a meagre 74,200 tonnes at the
end of February, with the LME's benchmark cash-to-three-months
timespread <CMCU0-3> flexing out to a backwardation of $70 per
tonne in early March. That was the highest cash premium since
March 2019.
The market was signalling extreme physical tightness, which
appeared to tally with the continued strength of China's copper
imports.
But copper stocks had been quietly building in the LME
shadows over the back end of 2020 and some of that metal has
this month been moved onto the official stocks. The headline
figure is now at a year-to-date high of 113,900 tonnes.
Tightness in the spreads has accordingly abated, the
cash-to-three-months backwardation contracting to $9 per tonne
on Monday morning.
INVENTORY BUILDS
With the hindsight provided by the LME's lagging monthly
off-warrant stocks reports, the market wasn't nearly as
physically tight as suggested last month.
Off-warrant copper stocks, denoting metal that is being
stored with explicit contractual reference to potential LME
warranting, increased by 67,600 tonnes between September and
February.
They totalled 167,294 tonnes at the end of January, dwarfing
the 74,275 tonnes of on-warrant exchange stocks.
Most of the "shadow" stock build took place in Rotterdam,
which held 129,000 tonnes of copper at the end of January. The
Dutch port has accounted for 46,375 tonnes of this month's total
arrivals of 54,025 tonnes.
The aluminium market has long stopped taking its cue from
headline stock movements because of the heavy-volume movement of
metal onto and off LME warrant.
The copper market might now have to start paying a little
more attention to what's going on in the storage shadows to get
a more holistic view of LME inventory levels.
It will also have to factor in an entirely newly component
of global visible exchange stocks.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange's (ShFE) international copper
contract, operated by subsidiary Shanghai International Energy
Exchange (INE), has seven registered warehouses in Shanghai's
bonded zone.
INE inventory has grown from just 100 tonnes in January to
58,839 tonnes, capturing stocks previously obscured in the
statistical twilight zone of China's bonded warehouse zones.
These INE stocks are different from the ShFE's own
inventory, which is based on domestic, duty-paid metal.
This, by the way, has also been rising sharply over the
Lunar New Year holiday period, and at 187,372 tonnes is now up
by 100,000 tonnes on the start of January.
There suddenly seems to be a lot more copper around than was
being projected by LME stocks and spreads just a month ago.
Which is one reason why the market has lost some of its
bullish fire in the last few weeks, accentuating the
profit-taking and rotation trends in the fund community.
It's quite possible that funds will pivot back towards
metals in the near future, but whether they'll recommit to
copper at current prices or await the widely expected dip
remains to be seen.
(Editing by Jan Harvey)