Global partnerships between western nations and lower income countries will help businesses secure critical minerals for the energy transition, by de-risking potentially contentious mining jurisdictions, industry leaders say.

Stacy Hope, chairperson of the Advisory Board to the Fair Cobalt Alliance, said that global governments creating partnerships with areas that have a natural resource, such as a European Union-Congo partnership for cobalt, would help to remove risk for companies looking to invest in jurisdictions that have been known to struggle with environmental, social and governance compliance, as part of a panel discussing critical minerals during a conference in London on Tuesday.

"Building partnerships with countries that do have those concerns for companies perhaps can help bring more secure investment," Ms. Hope said. She added however that "government can't do it alone," and industry insight will be needed.

Securing critical minerals has been top of mind for policymakers and businesses within the space, as metals like cobalt, lithium and copper will become more in demand amid the energy transition.

Governments like the European Union, the U.S. and Japan have all set critical-mineral agendas helping to secure metals needed for the transition within the past year.

Robert Baylis, Portfolio Manager at EIT InnoEnergy, said that oftentimes the government's view and businesses' view on what is a critical mineral may not align, which can mean supply chains being built that can cost more and may not meet the needs of businesses.

"Industry sets up supply chains based on business needs, economics and ESG concerns," Mr. Baylis said, adding that in the early stages of defining what is a critical mineral, those needs often take precedence over what is strategically needed in the long term for a country's industry. He called for more joined-up thinking both privately and publicly on how to target critical minerals.

This view was echoed by Andy Caruso, chief executive officer of North American mining firm New Moly, who said that in the current state, companies can take more risk by going into a contentious jurisdiction that may cost more or wait longer for governmental help in removing risk for critical material projects. "Policy has to translate products," he said.

