India opens dumping probe on Malaysia, Vietnam, Thai copper tube, pipe imports

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India is investigating
imports of copper tubes and pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam and
Thailand, to determine whether producers in these countries were
receiving unfair subsidies, the government said.
The investigation by India's Directorate General of Trade
Remedies, the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, could
result in these imports facing countervailing duties, said a
government circular posted on Friday.
The probe covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and
March 31, 2020.
"The Authority has also received the import data of customs
of the subject goods during the past four years which indicate
increased imports mainly from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam
collectively account for more than 90% of total imports of
subject goods," the circular said.
