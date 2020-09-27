Log in
LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
India opens dumping probe on Malaysia, Vietnam, Thai copper tube, pipe imports

09/27/2020 | 03:07am EDT

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India is investigating imports of copper tubes and pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, to determine whether producers in these countries were receiving unfair subsidies, the government said.

The investigation by India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, could result in these imports facing countervailing duties, said a government circular posted on Friday.

The probe covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

"The Authority has also received the import data of customs of the subject goods during the past four years which indicate increased imports mainly from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam collectively account for more than 90% of total imports of subject goods," the circular said. (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by William Mallard)

