LME copper rises on U.S. stimulus hopes, softer dollar

01/19/2021 | 11:40pm EST
Jan 20 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Wednesday on hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, with a weaker dollar adding to the appeal of the greenback-priced metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.7% to $8,006 a tonne by 0400 GMT.

Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, urged lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, saying the benefits of increased spending outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden.

"The expectation of (an) aggressive fiscal policy is still relatively favourable for copper prices," analysts at Huatai Futures in China wrote in a note.

"After the current low consumption season, the outlook for copper prices may still be relatively promising."

However, investors remained guarded as top metals consumer China stepped up COVID-19 restrictions, with capital Beijing shutting down a subway station after reporting the biggest daily jump in new cases in more than three weeks.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning session down 0.1% at 58,890 yuan ($9,102.29) a tonne, surrendering early gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium, which marked a fifth straight session of falls on Tuesday and hit a two-month low as inventories and production climbed, gained 0.4% to $1,971.50 a tonne.

* Shanghai aluminium fell 0.7% to 14,725 yuan a tonne, down for a second straight session.

* LME nickel fell 0.7% to $18,080 a tonne, while LME zinc slipped 0.1% to $2,683 a tonne.

* Shanghai nickel lost 0.1% to 133,650 yuan a tonne and Shanghai zinc dropped 0.5% to 20,210 yuan a tonne.

* China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for a ninth straight month at its January fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.

* For the top stories in metals, click or (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.21% 6.4655 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
