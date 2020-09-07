Log in
London copper dips as U.S. dollar strengthens

09/07/2020 | 10:44pm EDT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals less attractive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $6,785.50 a tonne by 0225 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.4% to 52,490 yuan ($7,680.60) a tonne.

The dollar held on to small overnight gains on Tuesday as investors weighed whether an accommodative turn from the European Central Bank later this week could hit the euro.

A stronger dollar is weighing on copper in the short term and U.S. President Donald Trump's pre-election rhetoric with China, said a Singapore-based metals trader.

Trump on Monday again had raised the idea of separating the U.S. and Chinese economies, also known as decoupling.

FUNDAMENTALS

* London copper prices are supported by tight supplies in LME-approved warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL>, which dropped to a near 15-year low and pushed the premium of cash copper over the three-month contract <CMCU0-3> to $21.75 a tonne.

* Chinese refined copper prices <SMM-CU-REF> rose to 52,640 yuan a tonne, their highest since July 13, indicating a pick up in demand for the red metal in its biggest consuming market.

* The discount of cash zinc to the three-month contract <CMZN0-3> stretched to $31 a tonne, its biggest since November 2013, indicating abundant nearby supplies.

* LME zinc fell 0.7% to $2,493 a tonne and tin declined 0.4% to $18,255 a tonne. ShFE aluminium rose 0.5% to 14,505 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.4% to 118,980 yuan a tonne and zinc decreased 0.1% to 19,845 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock futures and Asian shares regained some footing following a small bounce in European shares as investors looked to whether high-flying U.S. tech shares could recover from their recent rout.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q2

1900 US Federal Reserve issues Consumer

Credit for July ($1 = 6.8341 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

