London copper dips as U.S. dollar strengthens

Sept 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Tuesday, as
a stronger U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals less
attractive to holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.1% to $6,785.50 a tonne by 0225 GMT, while the
most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.4% to 52,490 yuan ($7,680.60) a
tonne.
The dollar held on to small overnight gains on
Tuesday as investors weighed whether an accommodative turn from
the European Central Bank later this week could hit the euro.
A stronger dollar is weighing on copper in the short term
and U.S. President Donald Trump's pre-election rhetoric with
China, said a Singapore-based metals trader.
Trump on Monday again had raised the idea of separating the
U.S. and Chinese economies, also known as decoupling.
FUNDAMENTALS
* London copper prices are supported by tight supplies in
LME-approved warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL>, which dropped to a near
15-year low and pushed the premium of cash copper over the
three-month contract <CMCU0-3> to $21.75 a tonne.
* Chinese refined copper prices <SMM-CU-REF> rose to 52,640
yuan a tonne, their highest since July 13, indicating a pick
up in demand for the red metal in its biggest consuming market.
* The discount of cash zinc to the three-month contract
<CMZN0-3> stretched to $31 a tonne, its biggest since November
2013, indicating abundant nearby supplies.
* LME zinc fell 0.7% to $2,493 a tonne and tin
declined 0.4% to $18,255 a tonne. ShFE aluminium
rose 0.5% to 14,505 yuan a tonne, nickel fell
0.4% to 118,980 yuan a tonne and zinc decreased 0.1% to
19,845 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock futures and Asian shares regained some footing
following a small bounce in European shares as investors looked
to whether high-flying U.S. tech shares could recover from their
recent rout.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q2
1900 US Federal Reserve issues Consumer
Credit for July
($1 = 6.8341 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)