London copper edges higher as inventories hit 13-year low

Aug 24 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange's copper futures rebounded on Monday as inventories tracked by the exchange fell to their lowest in 13 years, while a weaker U.S. dollar also lent support.

Copper stockpiles in LME-approved warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> hit their lowest since August 2007 at 103,475 tonnes, latest exchange data showed, pushing the premium of cash LME over the three-month contract to a one-month high of $21.50 a tonne.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $6,523 a tonne by 0250 GMT, after posting small gains in the previous two weeks.

A weak U.S. dollar also made greenback-priced LME copper more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.3% to 51,310 yuan ($7,416.99) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's July aluminium imports leapt nearly sevenfold year-on-year to their second-highest level on record, as a rare price phenomenon saw the world's top exporter of the metal turn net importer for the first time since 2009.

* The global nickel market surplus narrowed to 9,700 tonnes in June, compared with a surplus of 12,100 tonnes in May, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed.

* LME nickel rose 0.8% to $14,805 a tonne while ShFE nickel jumped 0.9% to 116,720 yuan a tonne. LME aluminium advanced 0.6% to $1,775 a tonne and Shanghai aluminium fell 0.8% to 14,700 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares started cautiously on jitters over heady valuations though sentiment was underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected ($1 = 6.9179 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)