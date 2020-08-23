London copper edges higher as inventories hit 13-year low

Aug 24 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange's copper futures
rebounded on Monday as inventories tracked by the exchange fell
to their lowest in 13 years, while a weaker U.S. dollar also
lent support.
Copper stockpiles in LME-approved warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL>
hit their lowest since August 2007 at 103,475 tonnes, latest
exchange data showed, pushing the premium of cash LME over the
three-month contract to a one-month high of $21.50 a tonne.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.5% to $6,523 a tonne by 0250 GMT, after posting small gains in
the previous two weeks.
A weak U.S. dollar also made greenback-priced LME
copper more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.
The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.3% to 51,310 yuan ($7,416.99) a
tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's July aluminium imports leapt nearly sevenfold
year-on-year to their second-highest level on record, as a rare
price phenomenon saw the world's top exporter of the metal turn
net importer for the first time since 2009.
* The global nickel market surplus narrowed to 9,700 tonnes
in June, compared with a surplus of 12,100 tonnes in May, data
from the International Nickel Study Group showed.
* LME nickel rose 0.8% to $14,805 a tonne while ShFE
nickel jumped 0.9% to 116,720 yuan a tonne. LME
aluminium advanced 0.6% to $1,775 a tonne and Shanghai
aluminium fell 0.8% to 14,700 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares started cautiously on jitters over heady
valuations though sentiment was underpinned by coronavirus hopes
after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the
use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment
option.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
No major data/events expected
($1 = 6.9179 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)