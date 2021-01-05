London copper eyes $8,000 as dollar slips

HANOI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - London copper prices crept towards
the psychological level of $8,000 a tonne on Tuesday, as a
weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of
other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.9% to $7,933.50 a tonne by 0600 GMT. The contract
surpassed $8,000 a tonne last month, but quickly retreated.
"We are only 70 dollars away so yes we can be at $8,000
soon. It's all about more money. If Democrats get Senate
tonight, I guess we will move even higher," said commodities
broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.
Investors on Tuesday were paying attention to elections in
the U.S. state of Georgia which will decide whether the
Democrats can take over the Senate - a change that could boost
stimulus in the world's largest economy.
Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar slipped after the central
bank in China, the world's biggest metal consumer, lifted its
official yuan midpoint by the most since it abandoned a
decade-old peg against the dollar in 2005.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.2% to 58,180 yuan ($9,008.28) a
tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Combined copper inventories in LME, ShFE and COMEX
warehouses edged up slightly to 262,705 tonnes on Monday, but
were still hovering near their lowest since September 2014 of
253,496 tonnes, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> rose to $62.50 a
tonne, its highest since Sept. 11, indicating improving demand
for imported metal into China.
* LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,022.50 a tonne,
nickel rose 1% to $17,585 a tonne, zinc advanced
1% to $2,821 a tonne. ShFE aluminium rose 0.2% to
15,335 yuan a tonne and nickel jumped 2.2% to 129,580
yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.4585 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and
Shailesh Kuber)