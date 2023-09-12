Sept 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday on a firmer dollar but relief in the Chinese property sector lent some support to prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $8,394 per metric ton by 0559 GMT, retreating from a 0.3% rise earlier in the session.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.8% to 69,270 yuan ($9,503.62) per ton.

The dollar regained some ground after a steep loss in the previous session, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, Country Garden, the largest private property developer in top copper consumer China, won an approval from its creditors to extend repayments on six onshore bonds by three years, sending its shares up as much as 10%.

The property sector accounts for a vast amount of metal consumption.

The thin metals trading volume on Tuesday implied that the rally in copper earlier in the session was short-covering following the Country Garden news, said a metals trader.

"I am not really optimistic. I think the rally will taper off... and price will slide to $8,350 before we move range-bound. The fresh buying will only come in later when the U.S. dollar steadily falls," said the trader.

LME aluminium eased 0.1% to $2,204.50 a ton, zinc advanced 0.1% to $2,513, nickel fell 1.7% to $20,130, lead declined 0.4% to $2,239, tin shed 0.4% to $25,700.

SHFE aluminium rose 1% to 19,275 yuan a ton, nickel dropped 1.7% to 163,190 yuan, lead increased 0.5% to 17,065 yuan and tin was almost flat at 216,800 yuan.

SHFE zinc climbed as much as 2.6% to 21,830 yuan a ton, the highest since April 4, on the expectation of better demand from the property sector following the Country Garden news.

($1 = 7.2888 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)