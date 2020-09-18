London copper hits over 2-year peak on weak dollar, China demand hopes

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - London copper hit a more than
two-year high on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and strong
fund buying on hopes that Chinese stimulus would spur demand in
the world's biggest metals consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was up
0.7% at $6,828 a tonne by 0304 GMT, after hitting $6,850, its
highest level since June 2018 earlier in the session.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
rose by 1.3% to touch a four-session high of 52,140 yuan
($7,718) a tonne.
* DOLLAR: The dollar was steady in early Asia trading after
falling overnight as downbeat U.S. data cast a shadow over the
economic outlook. A weaker dollar makes it cheaper to buy metals
in other currencies.
* U.S. JOBS: Overnight data showed recovery in the U.S.
labour market stalling and Wall Street indexes fell for a second
straight session amid disappointment that the Federal Reserve
made no new monetary easing commitments at its meeting this
week.
* OTHER METALS: LME zinc rose by 1.2% to $2,542 a
tonne, set to hit peaks last seen in May 2019 if prices surpass
the Sept. 1 peak of $2,583. LME aluminium rose 0.5% to
$1,790. LME nickel was up 0.1% at $15,100 a tonne and
lead rose 0.3% to $1,915. LME tin eased 0.3% to
$18,145 a tonne.
* COPPER: Demand for refined copper in China continues to
ease, with premiums falling $4.50 to $59, data showed overnight,
extending a decline from highs of $100 six weeks ago. That is
the lowest since the start of April. <0#BASEBW-SHMET>
* China premiums are expected to fall further before
seasonal demand picks up towards the end of the month, broker
Triland said in a report, citing ample stocks in the country
after high imports. Overall copper interest remained weak, it
added.
* LME cash copper prices have traded around $25 higher than
three months prices in the backwardated market structure that
suggests low copper stocks in markets outside of China.
<CMCU0-3>
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks inched up on Friday, despite Wall Street
declines, but struggled to make deeper gains as worries about a
faltering economic recovery kept investors to the sidelines or
seeking safer harbour in assets such as the Japanese yen.
($1 = 6.7557 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)