London copper rebounds on optimism around global economic recovery

HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on
Friday, buoyed by optimism over the global economic recovery on
positive U.S. labour data and faster than expected COVID-19
vaccination roll-out plans.
Copper, used widely in construction, power and
manufacturing, is often used as a gauge of global economic
health.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.1% to $8,875 a tonne by 0434 GMT, while the most-traded May
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell
0.3% to 65,990 yuan ($10,086.82) a tonne.
U.S. Labor Department data showed claims for unemployment
benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that the
world's biggest economy is on the verge of stronger growth.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would
double his administration's vaccination roll-out plan after
reaching the previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of
schedule.
Both copper contracts, however, are set for weekly losses on
concerns over Europe's third COVID-19 wave, rising copper
inventories and a stronger dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 1% to $2,268.50 a tonne, zinc
was up 1.2% to $2,805 a tonne while ShFE aluminium
advanced 1.2% to 17,365 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel
increased 1.4% to 122,500 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares bounced back from a three-month low thanks to
a late-day rally on Wall Street as optimism about the global
economic recovery was overshadowed by rising tensions between
the West and China.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY, Ex-Fuel MM Feb
0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New March
0900 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New March
0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New March
1330 US Consumption, Adjusted Feb
1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final March
($1 = 6.5422 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)