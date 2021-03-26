London copper rebounds on optimism around global economic recovery

Log in
LME COPPER CASH
HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Friday, buoyed by optimism over the global economic recovery on positive U.S. labour data and faster than expected COVID-19 vaccination roll-out plans.

Copper, used widely in construction, power and manufacturing, is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1% to $8,875 a tonne by 0434 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.3% to 65,990 yuan ($10,086.82) a tonne.

U.S. Labor Department data showed claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that the world's biggest economy is on the verge of stronger growth.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would double his administration's vaccination roll-out plan after reaching the previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule.

Both copper contracts, however, are set for weekly losses on concerns over Europe's third COVID-19 wave, rising copper inventories and a stronger dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 1% to $2,268.50 a tonne, zinc was up 1.2% to $2,805 a tonne while ShFE aluminium advanced 1.2% to 17,365 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel increased 1.4% to 122,500 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares bounced back from a three-month low thanks to a late-day rally on Wall Street as optimism about the global economic recovery was overshadowed by rising tensions between the West and China.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY, Ex-Fuel MM Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New March

0900 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New March

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New March

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted Feb

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final March

($1 = 6.5422 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.5413 Delayed Quote.0.79%
