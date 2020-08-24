Log in
London copper rises as 13-year low inventories lend support

08/24/2020 | 02:15am EDT

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange rose on Monday as inventories tracked by the exchange fell to their 13-year low, while a weaker U.S. dollar also boosted appetite.

Copper stockpiles in LME-approved warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> hit their lowest since August 2007 at 103,475 tonnes, latest exchange data showed, pushing the premium of cash LME over the three-month contract to a one-month high of $21.50 a tonne.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $6,530.50 a tonne by 0548 GMT, after posting small gains in the previous two weeks.

Fitch Solutions on Monday forecast a 2.5% drop in 2020 global copper mine output to 20.1 million tonnes, from a year earlier, as mining operations in some countries were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we expect copper mining activity to pick up in H220 relative to H120..., the recovery will be capped as some miners have already begun to lower output expectations for the remainder of 2020," Fitch Solutions said in a report.

A weak U.S. dollar also made greenback-priced LME copper more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1% to 51,450 yuan ($7,437.01) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China turned a net importer of aluminium in July, the first since 2009, after imports leapt nearly sevenfold year-on-year.

* The global nickel market surplus narrowed to 9,700 tonnes in June from a 12,100-tonne surplus in May.

* Operations at Indonesia's largest nickel smelting facility were not disrupted by worker protests outside the plant on Saturday over shifts during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park said.

* LME nickel rose 0.8% to $14,805 a tonne while ShFE nickel jumped 0.9% to 116,690 yuan a tonne. LME aluminium advanced 0.5% to $1,773.50 a tonne and Shanghai aluminium fell 0.8% to 14,705 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.9181 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)

