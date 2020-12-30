Log in
London copper rises as dollar hits multi-year lows

12/30/2020 | 12:29am EST
HANOI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Wednesday in thin holiday trade as the dollar fell to a multi-year low, making greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $7,872.50 a tonne by 0509 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.3% to 58,400 yuan ($8,952.39) a tonne.

"Copper is looking to the U.S. dollar today for direction as there is a lack of other catalysts in thin holiday trading," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

"Most investors are just sitting on their hands waiting for this year to finish to close their books and have another go in 2021."

The dollar slumped to its lowest since April 2018 as traders looked past a new delay in U.S. stimulus checks and maintained bets additional financial aid was still likely.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday approved an increase in COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000 from $600, but an approval is still needed at the Senate, which has delayed the vote.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $1,993.50 a tonne and zinc advanced 0.6% to $2,778.50 a tonne, while lead fell 0.3% to $1,978.50 a tonne.

* In Shanghai, nickel dropped 2.3% to 125,210 yuan a tonne, zinc declined 1.9% to 20,940 yuan a tonne, aluminium dipped 0.1% to 15,465 yuan a tonne and lead fell 0.7% to 14,705 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

ARBS ($1 = 6.5234 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2020
