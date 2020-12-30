London copper rises as dollar hits multi-year lows

HANOI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Wednesday in
thin holiday trade as the dollar fell to a multi-year low,
making greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to
buyers holding other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.2% to $7,872.50 a tonne by 0509 GMT, while the most-traded
February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dipped 0.3% to 58,400 yuan ($8,952.39) a tonne.
"Copper is looking to the U.S. dollar today for direction as
there is a lack of other catalysts in thin holiday trading,"
said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.
"Most investors are just sitting on their hands waiting for
this year to finish to close their books and have another go in
2021."
The dollar slumped to its lowest since April 2018 as
traders looked past a new delay in U.S. stimulus checks and
maintained bets additional financial aid was still likely.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday approved an
increase in COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000 from $600, but an
approval is still needed at the Senate, which has delayed the
vote.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $1,993.50 a tonne and
zinc advanced 0.6% to $2,778.50 a tonne, while lead
fell 0.3% to $1,978.50 a tonne.
* In Shanghai, nickel dropped 2.3% to 125,210 yuan
a tonne, zinc declined 1.9% to 20,940 yuan a tonne,
aluminium dipped 0.1% to 15,465 yuan a tonne and lead
fell 0.7% to 14,705 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.5234 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and
Subhranshu Sahu)