London copper rises on demand hopes; China's policy woes hit Shanhgai prices

HANOI, March 10 (Reuters) - Copper futures advanced in
London on Wednesday buoyed by hopes of rising demand, but prices
in Shanghai fell on fears of policy tightening by top consumer
China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.9% to $8,859.50 a tonne by 0431 GMT, while the
most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 1.4% to 65,720 yuan ($10,093.84) a tonne.
Copper is pegged by analysts to benefit from a global
economic recovery and rising demand from green investments, but
possible policy tightening in China could put a lid on a
sustained economic recovery and inflows into financial markets.
"Metals are hostage to large moves in the macro space, with
a rotation going on into cyclical assets, but ...fears of asset
bubbles have slammed Chinese equity markets hard," said
commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron, adding,
upcoming sessions are likely to be volatile.
"We might start to see some downstream copper users be more
willing to come in and purchase metal after the latest price
drop, but most likely we will need to see prices stablise first.
The rapid increase we saw in February did deter physical users
from buying."
The head of China's base metals body warned of the risk of
speculators driving prices away from fundamentals, adding that
sharp fluctuations would "do more harm than good".
FUNDAMENTALS
* Peru's copper output could hit a record 2.5 million tonnes
this year, its mining minister said.
* Shanghai Dalu Futures cut its long position on the May
Shanghai copper contract on Tuesday by almost 25%.
* LME zinc fell 0.2% to $2,771.50 a tonne, ShFE
nickel dropped 1.4% to 120,620 yuan a tonne and ShFE
lead declined 1.6% to 14,665 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.5109 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Rashmi
Aich)