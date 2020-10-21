Materials Down As Stimulus Doubts Offset Gold, Copper Strength -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as traders awaited developments in stimulus negotiations.

Copper futures topped $7,000-a-metric-ton in London trading for the first time in more than two years, as signs of a runaway economic rebound in China, the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal, lured traders to bullish bets.

Gold futures closed at a one-month high as the dollar continued to weaken against other major currencies.

