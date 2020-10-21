Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Materials Down As Stimulus Doubts Offset Gold, Copper Strength -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as traders awaited developments in stimulus negotiations.

Copper futures topped $7,000-a-metric-ton in London trading for the first time in more than two years, as signs of a runaway economic rebound in China, the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal, lured traders to bullish bets.

Gold futures closed at a one-month high as the dollar continued to weaken against other major currencies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-20 1631ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.76% 1924.369 Delayed Quote.25.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LME COPPER CASH
04:32pMaterials Down As Stimulus Doubts Offset Gold, Copper Strength -- Materials R..
DJ
09:15aANTOFAGASTA : reports third-quarter copper output fall but keeps guidance
RE
07:28aCopper moves above $7,000 for the first time since June 2018
RE
06:09aChina's blueprint to stockpile copper expected in 5-year plan
RE
05:46aShanghai exchange to hold mock trading for international copper futures
RE
12:50aCopper hits 28-month high on stimulus hopes, weaker dollar
RE
10/20Shanghai copper hits 1-month high on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/20Copper dips as virus cases, U.S. stimulus uncertainty weigh
RE
10/19Copper dips on virus, U.S. stimulus concerns
RE
10/19BHP Says Group Production Rises 2% in Sept Qtr
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group