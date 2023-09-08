Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Gold futures finished the week with a loss, amid fears about the consumer-price inflation data due next week.

A recent up-tick in energy prices has sowed worries that a second bout of inflation is about to hit, following several months of decline in CPI data.

That's driven a rally in the U.S. dollar, which crimps the price of commodities traded worldwide in the greenback, such as gold and copper.

