Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet economic activity would pick up in the U.S. and China.

Copper futures continue to recoup losses following a sharp sell-off in May, as bright spots in Chinese economic data start to emerge.

A similar up-tick in iron-ore prices based on optimism about the outlook for Chinese demand is unlikely to be sustained, warned analysts at brokerage Citi.

06-07-23 1705ET