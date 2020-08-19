Materials Shares Slip; Copper Climbs Above $3 a Pound -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials slipped as investors raised concerns about the prospects for continued economic recovery and as U.S./ China relations remained in focus.

Copper rose above $3 a pound for the first time in more than two years on Wednesday, extending a recent rally driven by steady Chinese demand and disruptions to global supply.

Prices are closely tied to activity in China, which accounts for roughly half of global copper consumption. U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators plan to confer by video in the coming days over progress in fulfilling terms of the "Phase One" trade deal and U.S. actions against Chinese technology firms, according to officials in both nations.

Shares in U.K.-listed mining companies with operations in Mali took a hit Wednesday after the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita following a coup.

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto downgraded its guidance for annual production of refined copper following setbacks at its Kennecott mine in Utah.

Rio Tinto said it now expects to produce between 135,000 and 175,000 metric tons of copper in the 12 months through December, down from an earlier forecast of 165,000-205,000 tons.

