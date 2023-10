Oct 27 (Reuters) - Panama's economy and finance minister on Friday reiterated support for a contract signed with the local unit of Canada's First Quantum to operate a major copper mine despite growing protests demanding its cancellation.

"Panama is a mining country," Hector Alexander told Reuters, adding the country's 2023 economic growth would stand at 1% and not the 6% estimated if not for the mine's activity. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb)