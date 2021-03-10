REFILE-Copper prices to hit record high in next 12 months, China's Maike says

(Adds Maike chairman's full name in para 3)
* LME copper touched highest in 9-1/2 years last month at
$9,617/T
* He makes proposal on strategic metal reserve to China
parliament
March 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices will surge to an all-time
high over the next 12 months as a result of strong demand from
China's clean energy drive and years of under-investment in
global mine supply, the chairman of Chinese metals trader Maike
Group said on Wednesday.
Benchmark prices for copper, widely used in power and
construction, hit a 9-1/2 year high of $9,617 a tonne on the
London Metal Exchange on Feb. 25, within striking
distance of the all-time peak of $10,190 set in 2011, partly
driven by optimism over coronavirus-related fiscal stimulus.
The metal has since eased to around $8,900 but He Jinbi, who
founded Maike in the 1990s, believes as top consumer China
builds metals-intensive renewable energy and electric vehicle
infrastructure, copper and other base metals will see serious
supply deficits in future and be subject to capital inflows.
"The price of copper will hit a record high in the coming
year," He, a delegate at the National People's Congress (NPC) in
Beijing, said in a written response to Reuters questions.
"The market will gradually accept it, because with the
recovery of the global consumption market there will also be a
shortage of copper in the European and American markets," he
explained, adding that global investment in mineral resources
"has been seriously inadequate in the past five years."
The Maike boss is submitting a proposal at this year's NPC
meeting calling for better coordination on a strategic metals
reserve in China.
"Don't focus on market prices too much. When to stockpile,
what to stockpile and how to stockpile - these are questions the
relevant national departments should think about," he said.
Hundreds of proposals are typically submitted at the annual
gathering, although most are suggestions by individual delegates
and are not discussed in parliament.
