LME COPPER CASH
Shanghai copper gains as smelting activities drop

04/01/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
HANOI, April 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices edged up on Friday, after data showed a fall in smelting activities globally due to a shortage of feedstock material.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1% to 66,160 yuan ($10,076.46) a tonne and on track for a weekly increase.

The London Metal Exchange is closed for a holiday.

Global copper smelting slipped to the lowest levels in at least five years in March, especially in top refined copper producer China, amid supply shortages, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

The supply squeeze in concentrates partially outweighed signs of weaker-than-expected demand for refined copper in China, the world's biggest consumer, as it enters a traditionally strong demand season in the second quarter.

Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $57 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 30, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE aluminium was up 1.3% at 17,510 yuan a tonne, nickel advanced 1.5% to 122,980 yuan a tonne, lead declined 1.4% to 15,085 yuan a tonne while tin climbed 3.1% to 181,060 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets were set to open higher in a holiday-lightened trading session, riding a surge of strong factory data and falling bold yields that pushed U.S. and European benchmark stock indexes to record highs.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, March)

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls

1230 US Unemployment Rate

1230 US Average Earnings YY

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.5658 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
