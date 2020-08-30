Shanghai copper on track for longest monthly winning streak since 2009

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices were set for their
fifth straight monthly gain on Monday, the longest monthly
winning streak in 11 years, on a strong rebound of the
coronavirus-hit Chinese economy.
Manufacturing activities in China, the world's top consumer
of copper, have been expanding every month since March,
following a record contraction in February due to the outbreak.
Strong construction and infrastructure activities, buoyed by
the Chinese government's stimulus programmes as well as a
recovery in domestic consumption have fuelled copper demand in
the world's second biggest economy.
The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.6% to 52,040 yuan ($7,600.19) a
tonne at 0320 GMT, up 0.7% on a monthly basis and is on track
for its longest monthly winning streak since August 2009.
The London Metal Exchange was closed for a public holiday on
Monday. Its benchmark three-month copper contract ended
the month of August on Friday with a 4% gain, also the fifth
straight month of increase.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's factory activity grew at a slower pace in August
as floods across southwestern China disrupted production, but
the services sector expanded at a solid rate in a boost to the
economy as it continues to recover from the coronavirus
shock.
* ShFE nickel hit its highest since Nov. 15 at
121,550 yuan a tonne and was on track for its strongest monthly
gain in a year.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares notched a 29-month high as investors wagered
monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super
stimulatory, while an upbeat reading on China's service sector
augured well for continued recovery there.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY Aug
1200 India GDP Quarterly YY Q1
($1 = 6.8472 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)