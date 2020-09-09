Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Shanghai metals drop on dollar strength, but London copper gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:12am EDT

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Base metals in China fell across the board on Wednesday, pressured by a strong U.S. dollar and a slump in stock markets and oil prices, but benchmark London copper rebounded after losses in the previous session.

The most-traded Shanghai copper contract finished the morning session down 0.6% at 52,210 yuan ($7,620.67) a tonne, while three-month London copper was up 0.6% at $6,709 a tonne at 0343 GMT.

Overall sentiment was bleak after Wall Street sank for the third consecutive session on losses in heavyweight technology companies, and as oil futures hit lows not seen since June.

"There is more talk of 'risk-off', but this still feels more like an unwinding of overbought positions, rather than a generalised flight to safety," said Robert Carnell, head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING.

The greenback held its gains as risk appetite waned, making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"While prices crumbled...trading volumes remained very thin, suggesting that many are sitting on the sidelines for the time being," ING commodities strategists said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Copper's sizzling rally triggered by historically low stocks and strong consumption in China has further to run if the link between Chinese demand and credit availability in the top consumer fully reasserts itself.

* Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses and in Comex-registered warehouses in the United States are declining, but inventories in Chinese warehouses are up. <MCUSTX-TOTAL> <HG-STX-COMEX> <CU-STX-SGH> <SMM-CUR-BON>

* LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $1,789.50 a tonne, while Shanghai aluminium dropped 0.7% to 14,395 yuan a tonne. LME zinc rose 0.1% to $2,420, while Shanghai zinc sank 2.5% to 19,360 yuan.

* LME nickel slipped 0.3% to $14,840 and Shanghai nickel slumped 2.1% to 116,780 yuan. LME lead was up 0.3% at $1,909.50, while Shanghai lead dipped 2% to 15,270 yuan.

* For the top stories in metals, click or

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LME COPPER CASH
12:12aShanghai metals drop on dollar strength, but London copper gains
RE
09/08China base metals fall on dollar strength, but London copper gains
RE
09/08FUNDS COLLIDE WITH FUNDAMENTALS IN R : Andy Home
RE
09/08Copper dips as sizzling rally loses some of its heat
RE
09/08London copper falls on U.S.-China tension, stronger dollar
RE
09/07London copper dips as U.S. dollar strengthens
RE
09/07Copper rises as solid Chinese exports lift recovery hopes
RE
09/07China's August copper imports slip from record high
RE
09/06China jan-aug unwrought copper imports at 4.27 mln tonnes - customs
RE
09/06Copper rises on hopes of upbeat China trade data
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group