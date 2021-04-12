Log in
LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

TAKE A LOOK-CRU-CESCO copper conference

04/12/2021 | 10:40am EDT
April 12 (Reuters) - Top mining executives are meeting virtually on April 12-13 for the annual CRU World Copper Conference and CESCO Week, usually in held in Santiago, Chile, to discuss the market outlook, company developments, ESG and new growth opportunities for the copper industry.

Following are Reuters stories from the conference: > Chile govt opposes mine royalty bill, prepares national policy > Anglo American's output on track at Chilean mines despite virus surge > Surging copper price not enough to entice big investments: Antofagasta

(Compiled by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
