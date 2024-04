April 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, boosted by the materials sector tracking higher prices of gold and copper, while the latest U.S. inflation print boosted hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.49 points, or 0.11%, at 22,191.52. (Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)