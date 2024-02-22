Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources reported fourth-quarter profit above market estimates on Thursday, helped by an increase in steelmaking coal sales and strong copper prices.

The company reported an adjusted profit of C$1.40 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' estimate of C$1.33 per share, according to LSEG data.

Copper prices rose 2.1% in 2023 on healthy demand from China. The metal is expected to see the largest immediate price boost among commodities from potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, analysts at

Goldman Sachs

said.

Prices of the metal rose in the quarter despite global macroeconomic concerns, including regional conflicts, thanks in part to a weaker dollar, lower inventories, and China's moves to boost its struggling housing and stock markets.

Teck reported record quarterly copper production of 103,000 metric tonnes, compared to 103,500 tonnes forecast earlier.

The company had last month forecast FY23 copper production of 296,500 tonnes, below analysts' estimate of 306,630 tonnes as per LSEG data, impacted by a slower ramp-up at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project (QB2) project in Chile.

Teck also reported steelmaking coal sales of 6.1 million tonnes in the fourth-quarter, compared with 4.3 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Seher Dareen, Arunima Kumar, Shivani Tanna and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)