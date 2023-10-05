(Alliance News) - Tertiary Minerals PLC on Thursday said that it has received more positive results from its summer exploration programmes in Zambia, with one target containing "intriguing" anomalies.

Tertiary Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company focused on energy transition metals, with projects in the US and Zambia. Shares in the firm were up 5.6% at 0.14 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

According to follow-up results from analysis at the Mushima North copper project in Zambia, Target C1 is permissive for iron-oxide-copper-gold style, and traditional copper belt sediment-hosted mineralisation.

The target contains a lone drill hole from the 1970s, which, in resampling by Tertiary Minerals, was found to contain 33 metres grading 0.24% copper, from 122 metres to the end of hole in association with highly anomalous arsenic.

Tertiary will now submit a subset of samples for laboratory-based check analysis.

Meanwhile, pXRF results from additional target areas A1 and A2 are expected shortly.

"Target C1 contains intriguing gravity and magnetic anomalies, key geophysical targets for buried IOCG mineralisation, as well as known mineralisation of traditional copperbelt style in hole RKN800," said Executive Chair Patrick Cheetham.

"It's encouraging to see the geochemical signature of the mineralisation in RKN800 replicated in the soil pXRF results, further enhancing the possibility that mineralisation of this style is present over a wider area. These new soil results confirm and highlight the prospectivity of target C1 and drill optimisation planning will now take place."

