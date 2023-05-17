(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Valeura Energy Inc - Thailand- and Turkey-focused oil and gas company based in Alberta, Canada - Says it has produced its 90 millionth barrel of oil at its Jasmine oil field, exceeding the seven million barrel expectations set out during its original development in 2004. Says: "In our view, it is exceptional that after having recovered more than 12 times that amount since its first production in 2005, we have verified Proved and Probable reserves of more than 10 million barrels and continue to find opportunities for infill drilling aimed at further reserves replacement. Drilling operations to date in 2023 have both increased production rates and identified new development targets which will form the basis of a work plan for 2024 and beyond."

----------

Tekcapital PLC - London-based intellectual property investment company - Says portfolio company MicroSalt has expanded the sales of its SaltMe! crisps and MicroSalt shakers into 400 additional stores in the US. Says stores include Brookshire Brothers, Pete's Fresh Market, Heinen's, Dick's Fresh Market, Zerbos, Better Health Market, Tdych's Marketplace and Associated Supermarkets. "We are proud of our efforts thus far to build product distribution as it underscores the retail need for full flavor, low-sodium products. These efforts are working in parallel with our efforts to provide low-sodium products for private-labeled retail brands. Excess sodium consumption is one of the leading contributors to hypertension, and partnerships like this are the best way to provide consumers with great tasting products with less sodium," Chief Executive Rick Guiney comments.

----------

Tertiary Minerals PLC - Zambia and Nevada, US-focused explorer focusing on energy transition and precious metals - Says soil sampling programme completed at Lubuila Copper Project in Zambia, including additional follow-up sampling based on portable X-Ray Fluorescence results. Says 425 samples collected, targeting two untested areas of Lower Roan Group Sediments, and an historical anomaly in Upper Roan Group Sediments. Says initial results indicate a large open-ended copper-in-soil anomaly over an area of 1,000 metres by 680 metres, with a peak copper value of 306 parts per million and an average value of 125 parts per million. "I am pleased to announce that the first soil sampling programme of the 2023 exploration season was completed efficiently whilst also producing anomalous results in preliminary analysis. The copper-in-soil anomaly identified in Area C is large and remains open in all directions. However, this needs to be validated with traditional laboratory wet geochemical analysis that can also provide analysis for a wider range of metallic elements and a better geochemical context," says Chief Executive Patrick Cheetham.

----------

Versarien PLC - Cheltenham, England-based engineering materials company - Says preliminary results of Cementene trials indicate that 20% of Portland cement can be removed from Banagher's precast concrete mix when Cementene is added, while maintaining the compression strength of the concrete. Adds that results indicated that Cementene has potential to reduce CO2 emissions without impacting performance. "We are delighted with the results that have been achieved by Banagher utilising Versarien's Cementene. The use of Cementene has been demonstrated to offer a substantial environmental benefit at a cost we believe is competitive. We look forward to continuing to work with Banagher and, in due course, other concrete suppliers to role out Cementene enhanced concrete as soon as possible," says Chief Executive Stephen Hodge.

----------

