Zambia needs bilateral debt relief to secure next payout

LUSAKA, April 6 (Reuters) - The next International
Monetary Fund (IMF) payout to Zambia from a total loan of $1.3
billion is contingent upon its bilateral creditors reaching an
agreement on a long-delayed debt restructuring, the Fund said in
a statement on Thursday.
An IMF mission and Zambian officials completed a successful
first review of the programme, it said. But the release of
around $188 million - the loan's second disbursement - is
subject to approval of the review by the IMF Executive Board.
The board will consider the review "once the necessary
financing assurances have been received," Allison Holland, IMF
Mission Chief for Zambia, said in the statement.
"An agreement with official creditors on a debt treatment in
line with programme parameters would provide the needed
financing assurances," she said.
In 2020, Zambia was the first African country to default in
the COVID-19 era and it has struggled to finish restructuring
external debt that reached $18.6 billion at the end of last
year.
Many Western officials have blamed the largest bilateral
creditor, China, for the delays, something Beijing denies.
Zambia Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said his
country was not at fault for the delays in the process, telling
Reuters in an interview that it was being "punished".
The IMF praised Zambia's government for meeting all its
targets and policy commitments, noting that lower than expected
mining tax collection had been offset by higher tax revenues in
other sectors.
"Fiscal performance has been very strong. Spending has
remained within budget limits and, importantly, social spending
has increased in line with government targets," Holland said.
But, she said, low copper prices, weather-related economic
shocks and delays in the debt restructuring all posed risks.
"Further (debt treatment) delays risk a worsening outlook
for Zambia, delaying its return to sustainable growth, and
reducing its capacity to repay," she said.
