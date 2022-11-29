Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Nickel Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME NICKEL CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
12685.00   -0.12%
07:42aThor Mining Raises Funds for Uranium Exploration, Plans Name Change to Thor Energy
MT
07:37aIndonesia plans to subsidise EV sales next year
RE
07:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: China's accelerated vaccine roll-out gives hope
AN
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Indonesia plans to subsidise EV sales next year

11/29/2022 | 07:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, talks during an interview at his office in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to subsidise sales of electric cars and motorbikes starting next year so that they become more affordable, a senior government minister said on Tuesday.

Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan said the government is finalising a scheme to subsidise about 6.5 million rupiah ($413) per purchase of electric motorbike to drive sales in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

A similar subsidy scheme is being considered for cars, the minister said, without providing details.

"If you want to swap your motorbike to electric one next year, do it. You will get a subsidy," he told a banking forum.

Indonesia has a target of at least 1.2 million electric bike adoptions and 35,000 electric car adoptions by 2024.

Industry groups have said demand for EVs is growing but the sales volumes were still very small compared to combustion engine cars in the country of 270 million people due to the higher price of EVs.

Indonesia is keen to develop its own EV and battery industries at home, after banning exports of nickel ore to ensure supply for investors in processing since 2020.

Jakarta has already provided a tax cut for sales of EVs and hybrid cars since 2019.

($1 = 15,740.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo, editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LME NICKEL CASH
07:42aThor Mining Raises Funds for Uranium Exploration, Plans Name Change to Thor Energy
MT
07:37aIndonesia plans to subsidise EV sales next year
RE
07:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: China's accelerated vaccine roll-out gives ho..
AN
07:14aCopper leads base metals higher on China demand hopes
RE
04:52aBluejay Mining processing of Rio Tinto JV project almost complete
AN
04:29aIndonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
RE
04:20aExclusive-India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
RE
02:58aBluejay Mining Says Ground Gravity Survey Results at Enonkoski Project in Finland Are '..
MT
02:44aCopper leads base metals higher on China property support
RE
12:16aSouth Korea's Yoon ready to offer benefits for Tesla gigafactory
RE
More news
Chart LME NICKEL CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Nickel Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart