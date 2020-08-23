Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Nickel Cash       

LME NICKEL CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryNews

Indonesia's biggest nickel smelter says output not disrupted by worker protest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 11:52pm EDT

Operations at Indonesia's largest nickel smelting facility were not disrupted by worker protests outside the plant on Saturday over shifts during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) said on Monday.

"Factories' operations continued running," spokesman Dedy Kurniawan, told Reuters, saying the situation has returned to normal since the protest. The IMIP compound has capacity for at least 30 nickel processing lines.

A group of workers staged protests on Saturday which led to some property damage, according to local media reports.

The spokesman said the protesting workers were demanding leave of absence, "which we have given, but we need to follow COVID-19 protocols".

He said workers that are coming back to work need to finish a quarantine period before they can take over from workers who have been granted leave of absence.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LME NICKEL CASH
08/23Indonesia's biggest nickel smelter says output not disrupted by worker protes..
RE
08/19South32 Keeps Buyback Suspended, Makes Annual Loss
DJ
08/17Nickel hits highest in nearly 9 months on Philippine supply concerns
RE
08/17Nickel rises on tighter Philippine supply, Chinese fund injection
RE
08/16Shanghai nickel set to extend gains as Philippine ore output drops
RE
08/11Stainless surge revives nickel market, but surplus still looms
RE
08/07Sumitomo predicts record annual loss as COVID-19 hits nickel project
RE
08/06Glencore Swung to Loss on $3.2 Billion Impairments, Scraps 2020 Dividend -- U..
DJ
08/06Glencore Swung to 1st Half Loss on $3.2 Billion Impairments as Prices Fell
DJ
08/03Brief fire kills worker at Russia's Nornickel power plant
RE
More news
Chart LME NICKEL CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Nickel Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group