Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Nickel Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME NICKEL CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
12685.00   -0.12%
04:29aIndonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
RE
04:20aExclusive-India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
RE
02:58aBluejay Mining Says Ground Gravity Survey Results at Enonkoski Project in Finland Are 'Encouraging'
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Indonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions

11/29/2022 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is building a lithium refinery and an anode material production facility to complement its nickel-based battery materials industry, an official said, as it aims to set itself up as a hub for making electric vehicles (EVs).

Investors are currently building a lithium hydroxide plant with 60,000 tonnes capacity in the heart of the nickel industry in Morowali, Septian Hario Seto, a Deputy Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, told an industry conference on Tuesday.

An anode material plant with 80,000 tonnes capacity is set to start construction in January, he added.

Both materials are needed to make EV batteries.

"We are building an ecosystem, so we are not only producing nickel- and cobalt-based components alone," he said.

Indonesia has already started producing EV battery parts extracted from nickel, but other materials are also needed to produce EV batteries, Seto said.

Indonesia currently does not have its own lithium mine. He did not elaborate on how the lithium ore for the plant would be sourced.

The government has banned exports of unprocessed nickel to attract investment at home and secure material for domestic production of nickel metals and battery materials.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LME NICKEL CASH
04:29aIndonesia says lithium, anode plants are being built to support EV ambitions
RE
04:20aExclusive-India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
RE
02:58aBluejay Mining Says Ground Gravity Survey Results at Enonkoski Project in Finland Are '..
MT
02:44aCopper leads base metals higher on China property support
RE
12:16aSouth Korea's Yoon ready to offer benefits for Tesla gigafactory
RE
12:04aMincor Resources Moves Closer to Full Scale Production at Kambalda Nickel Operations in..
MT
11/28London Metal Exchange Defends Cancellation Of Nickel Trading In March As Compliance Wit..
MT
11/28Aluminium climbs as tight supply outweighs China demand worries
RE
11/28Nordic Nickel Validates Targets at Pulju Project in Finland
MT
11/28St George Mining Secures $4.8 Million in Funding from Share Placement; Shares Fall 3%
MT
More news
Chart LME NICKEL CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Nickel Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart