April 7 (Reuters) - Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest has called on China to demand higher environmental standards from its global supply chain, particularly its companies conducting nickel processing in Indonesia, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

Forrest, the chairman of Fortescue Metals Group said in an interview to the FT that electric vehicle manufacturers should be wary of Indonesian nickel, adding that it was being extracted at immense cost to the environment. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)