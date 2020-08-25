Log in
LME NICKEL CASH
Nickel scales nine-month high on falling China port inventories

08/25/2020 | 01:24am EDT

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nickel prices in both Shanghai and London rose on Tuesday to their highest since November 2019, helped by falling ore inventories at Chinese ports and on stainless steel demand.

The most traded November contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 1.7% to 118,210 yuan ($17,107.59) a tonne before trading 1.6% higher at 118,080 yuan a tonne by 0435 GMT.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was almost unchanged at $14,930 a tonne after hitting its highest since November 2019 at $14,965 earlier in the session.

"Recently nickel laterite ore prices have been continuously rising amid declining inventories at Chinese ports. Stainless steel margins have also improved recently, which should be supportive for nickel demand," ING analysts said in a note.

The stainless steel sector is the major consumer of nickel.

"However, not helping the bull case is that stainless steel inventories are still high, whilst Indonesian supply is also adding pressure, with newly-commissioned capacity," ING added.

Indonesia is the world's biggest nickel ore producer and a rising production hub of nickel pig iron and stainless steel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Philippine nickel ore prices <SMM-NIC-NLOLYGP> hovered around their highest since November 2019 at $10.25 a tonne.

* LME zinc climbed 0.9% to $2,467 a tonne and tin jumped 1% to $17,490 a tonne. In Shanghai, zinc rose 0.3% at 19,850 a tonne and lead advanced 0.4% to 15,960 yuan a tonne.

* The global world refined copper market showed a 1,000-tonne surplus in January-May, compared with a 270,000-tonne deficit in the first five months of 2019, the International Copper Study Group said.

* Top U.S. and Chinese officials, who spoke by phone, saw progress on resolving issues over the Phase 1 trade deal reached in January and both sides are committed to the success of the agreement, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.9098 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.9052 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
